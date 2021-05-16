Publishers Weekly best sellers for May 16

Hardcover fiction
1. "21st Birthday" by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)
2. "Sooley" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
5. "Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
6. "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
7. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)
8. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)
9. "The Newcomer" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's Press)
10. "Summer on the Bluffs" by Sunny Hostin (William Morrow)
11. "Ocean Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
12. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
13. "Great Circle" by Maggie Shipstead (Knopf)
14. "Hour of the Witch" by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday)
15. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Killing the Mob" by O'Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin's Press)
2. "What Happened to You?" by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
3. "The Women of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
4. "The Premonition" by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)
5. "The Hill We Climb" by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
6. "The Tyranny of Big Tech" by Josh Hawley (Regnery)
7. "The Truth About Covid-19" by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)
8. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
9. "World Travel" by Bourdain/Woolever (Ecco)
10. "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)
11. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
12. "The Most Beautiful Disaster" by Hope Carpenter (FaithWords)
13. "Persist" by Elizabeth Warren (Metropolitan)
14. "Wellbeing at Work" by Clifton/Harter (Gallup)
15. "The Wreckage of My Presence" by Casey Wilson (Harper)