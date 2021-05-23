Publishers Weekly best sellers for May 23

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Sooley" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. "While Justice Sleeps" by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)
3. "21st Birthday" by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)
4. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
5. "That Summer" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
6. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)
7. "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
8. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)
9. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
10. "Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
11. "The Devil May Dance" by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)
12. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
13. "The Summer of Lost and Found" by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery)
14. "Ocean Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
15. "The Newcomer" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's Press)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Killing the Mob" by O'Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin's Press)
2. "Yearbook" by Seth Rogen (Crown)
3. "Billie Eilish" by Billie Eilish (Grand Central Publishing)
4. "What Happened to You?" by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
5. "The Hill We Climb" by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
6. "Brat" by Andrew McCarthy (Grand Central Publishing)
7. "The Women of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
8. "The Premonition" by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)
9. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
10. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
11. "You're Invited" by Jon Levy (Harper Business)
12. "World Travel" by Bourdain/Woolever (Ecco)
13. "Digital Body Language" by Erica Dhawan (St. Martin's Press)
14. "The Happiest Man on Earth" by Eddie Jaku (Harper)
15. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)