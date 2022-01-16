Publishers Weekly best sellers, Jan. 16

Hardcover fiction
1. "Invisible" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
2. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
5. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)
6. "Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star" by Claudia Gray (Del Rey)
7. "Wish You Were Here" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
8. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)
9. "The Starless Crown" by James Rollins (Tor)
10."Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone" by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
11."Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
12."The Maid" by Nita Prose (Ballantine)
13."Fear No Evil" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
14."The School for Good Mothers" by Jessamine Chan (Simon & Schuster)
15."Mercy" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brené Brown (Random House)
2. "The Real Anthony Fauci" by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
3. "Unthinkable" by Jamie Raskin (Harper)
4. "The Comfortable Kitchen" by Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)
5. "Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
6. "Call Us What We Carry" by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
7. "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
8. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
9. "Will" by Will Smith (Penguin Press)
10."I'll Start Again Monday" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
11." The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (Morrow)
12."Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order" by Ray Dalio (Avid Reader)
13."The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
14."Get Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Clarkson Potter)
15."The Defense Lawyer" by Patterson/Wallace (Little, Brown)