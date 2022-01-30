Publishers Weekly best sellers, Jan. 30

Hardcover fiction

1. "To Paradise" by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)

2. "The Horsewoman" by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

3. "The Maid" by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

4. "Something to Hide" by Elizabeth George (Viking)

5. "Invisible" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

10."Wish You Were Here" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

11."The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

12."Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

13."Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone" by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

14."Fear No Evil" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

15."End of Days" by Brad Taylor (Morrow)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Baby Steps Millionaires" by Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Press)

2. "The Great Reset" by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

3. "The Real Anthony Fauci" by Robert F. Kennedy (Skyhorse)

4. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown (Random House)

5. "Unthinkable" by Jamie Raskin (Harper)

6. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

7. "A Little Closer to Home" by Ginger Zee (Hyperion Avenue)

8. "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

9. "Hero on a Mission" by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)

10."Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

11."Will" by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

12."The Comfortable Kitchen" by Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)

13."The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

14."How Civil Wars Start" by Barbara F. Walter (Crown)

15."Rise" by Lindsey Vonn (Dey Street)

