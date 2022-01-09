Publishers Weekly best sellers, Jan. 9

Hardcover fiction
1. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)
3. "Wish You Were Here' by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
4. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
5. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)
6. "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone" by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
7. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
8. "Under the Whispering Door" by T.J. Klune (Tor)
9. "Fear No Evil" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
10. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
11. "A Slow Fire Burning" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
12. "Beautiful World, Where Are You?" by Sally Rooney (FSG)
13. "The Dark Hours" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
14. "Mercy" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
15. "Criminal Mischief" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "The Comfortable Kitchen" by Alex Snodgrass (William Morrow)
2. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown (Random House)
3. "The Real Anthony Fauci" by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
4. "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
5. "Call Us What We Carry" by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
6. "Will" by Will Smith (Penguin Press)
7. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
8. "Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
9. "Laptop from Hell" by Miranda Devine (Post Hill)
10. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
11. "The Defense Lawyer" by Patterson/Wallace (Little, Brown)
12. "Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order" by Ray Dalio (Avid Reader)
13. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
14. "Get Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Clarkson Potter)
15. "The President and the Freedom Fighter" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)