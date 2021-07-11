Publishers Weekly best sellers, July 11

Hardcover fiction
1. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
2. "The President's Daughter" by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)
3. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
4. "Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm" by Cavan Scott (Del Rey)
5. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
6. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)
7. "Survive the Night" by Riley Sager (Dutton)
8. "The Maidens" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
9. "Sooley" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)
11. "The Personal Librarian" by Maria Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley)
12. "The Other Black Girl" by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria)
13. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
14. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
15. "Tom Clancy: Target Acquired" by Don Bentley (Putnam)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin's)
2. "Nightmare Scenario" by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta (Harper)
3. "Reborn in the USA" by Roger Bennett (Dey Street)
4. "Speechless" by Michael Knowles (Regnery)
5. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
6. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
7. "Willie Nelson's Letters to America" by Willie Nelson (Harper Horizon)
8. "What Happened to You?" by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
9. "Chasing Failure" by Ryan Leak (Thomas Nelson)
10. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
11. "The Women of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
12. "The Anthropocene Reviewed (signed ed.)" by John Green (Dutton)
13. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
14. "Kingdom Hearts Ultimania" by Square Enix (Dark Horse)
15. "How the Word Is Passed" by Clint Smith (Little, Brown)