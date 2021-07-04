Publishers Weekly best sellers, July 4

Hardcover fiction
1. “The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
5. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand ( Little, Brown)
6. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
7. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
8. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)
9. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
10. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
11. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
12. “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria)
13. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
14."That Summer" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
15. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Speechless” by Michael Knowles (Regnery Publishing)
2. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
5. “People Operations” by Jay Fulcher (Wiley)
6. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
7. “What Happened to You?” by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
8. “Chasing Failure” by Ryan Leak (Thomas Nelson)
9. “The Anthropocene Reviewed" (signed ed.) by John Green (Dutton)
10. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
11. “The Women of the Bible Speak ” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
12. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
13. “How the Word Is Passed” by Clint Smith (Little, Brown)
14. “World Travel” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)
15. “On Juneteenth” by Annette Gordon-Reed (Liveright)