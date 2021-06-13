Publishers Weekly best sellers, June 13

Hardcover fiction
1. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
3. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. "Sooley" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. "Legacy" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
6. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)
7. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
8. "The Other Black Girl" by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria)
9. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)
10. "21st Birthday" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
11. "While Justice Sleeps" by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)
12. "That Summer" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
13. "The Saboteurs" by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
14. "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
15. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
Hardcover fiction
1. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin's)
2. "How the Word Is Passed" by Clint Smith (Little, Brown)
3. "What Happened to You?" by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
4. "After the Fall" by Ben Rhodes (Random House)
5. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
6. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" (signed ed.) by John Green (Dutton)
7. "The Premonition" by Michael Lewis (Norton)
8. "The Hill We Climb" by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
9. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
10. "Zero Fail" by Carol Leonnig (Random House)
11. "The Women of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
12. "Unsettled" by Steven E. Koonin (Benbella)
13. "Somebody's Daughter" by Ashley C. Ford (Flatiron/Oprah)
14. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
15. "Heart and Steel" by Bill Cowher (Atria)