Publishers Weekly best sellers, June 18

Hardcover fiction
1. "Nine Lives" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
2. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
3. "Falling" by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader)
4. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
5. "The President's Daughter" by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown/Knopf)
6. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
7. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)
8. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
9. "The Maidens" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
10. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)
11. "Sooley" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
12. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
13. "The Forest of Vanishing Stars" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)
14. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
15. "The Personal Librarian" by Heather Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "How I Saved the World" by Jesse Watters (Broadside)
2. "Trejo" by Danny Trejo (Atria)
3. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)
4. "Speechless" by Michael Knowles (Regnery)
5. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin's Press)
6. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
7. "The Comfort Book" by Matt Haig (Penguin Life)
8. "The Science of Dream Teams" by Mike Zani (McGraw Hill Education)
9. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
10. "Fox and I" by Catherine Raven (Spiegel & Grau)
11. "Forget the Alamo" by Bryan Burrough (Penguin Press)
12. "What Happened to You?" by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
13. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
14. "It Never Ends" by Tom Scharpling (Abrams)
15. "Till the End" by CC Sabathia (Roc Lit 101)