Publishers Weekly best sellers, June 20

Hardcover fiction
1. “The President's Daughter” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown and Knopf)
2. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
3. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
5. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
6. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
8. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
9. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
10. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
11. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
12. “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria)
13. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
14. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
15. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
2. “Hormone Intelligence” by Aviva Romm (HarperOne)
3. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
4. “What Happened to You?” by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
5. “How the Word Is Passed” by Clint Smith (Little, Brown)
6. “Skinnytaste Meal Prep” by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)
7. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
8. “The Collected Works of Jim Morrison” by Jim Morrison (Harper Design)
9. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
11. “Row the Boat” by Gordon/Fleck (Wiley)
12. “The Anthropocene Reviewed” (signed ed.) by John Green (Dutton)
13. “The Premonition” by Michael Lewis (Norton)
14. “World Travel” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)
15. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)