Publishers Weekly best sellers, June 26

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

4. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour” by Don Bentley (Putnam)

5. “Run, Rose, Run” by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

7. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)

8. “City of Likes” by Jenny Mollen (NarcelleBooks)

9. “22 Seconds” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

10. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

11. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

13. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

14. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

15. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Battle for the American Mind" by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

2. “Just Tyrus” by Tyrus (Post Hill)

3. “I'd Like to Play Alone, Please” by Tom Segura (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “James Patterson” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)

6. “Killing the Killers” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “What is a Woman?” by Matt Walsh (DW)

8. “The End of the World is Just the Beginning” by Peter Zeihan (Harper Business)

9. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

10. “How to Raise an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

11. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

12. “River of the Gods” by Candice Millard (Doubleday)

13. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

14. “Rough Draft” by Katy Tur (One Signal)

15. “Scars and Stripes” by Kennedy/Palmisciano (Atria)

