Publishers Weekly best sellers — June 27

Hardcover fiction
1. “The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)
2. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand ( Little, Brown)
6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
7. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
8. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired” by Don Bentley (Putnam)
9. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
10. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
11. “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria)
12. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
13. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
14. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
15. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
2. “Live Your Life” by Amanda Kloots (Harper)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
4. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
5 “What Happened to You?” by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah
6. “In the Heights: Finding Home” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegria Hudes and Jeremy McCarter (Random House)
7. “How to Cook That: Crazy Sweet Creations” by Ann Reardon (Mango)
8. “The Premonition” by Michael Lewis (Norton)
9. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
10. “World Travel” by Bourdain/Woolever (Ecco)
11. “The Anthropocene Reviewed (signed ed.) ” by John Green (Dutton)
12. “The Women of the Bible Speak ” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
13. “How the Word Is Passed” by Clint Smith (Little, Brown)
14. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
15. “The Plant-Based Athlete” by Matt Frazier and Robert Cheeke (HarperOne)