Publishers Weekly best sellers

Publishers Weekly best sellers, June 5

Hardcover fiction

1. "Nightwork" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)

2. "The War of Two Queens" by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)

3. "Clive Cussler's Dark Vector" by Graham Brown (Putnam)

4. "22 Seconds" by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

5. "In the Blood" by Jack Carr (Atria)

6. "Dream Town" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. "Run, Rose, Run" by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. "The Summer Place" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

9. "This Time Tomorrow" by Emma Straub (Riverhead)

10. "Two Nights in Lisbon" by Chris Pavone (MCD)

11. "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 5, Vol. 4" by Hirohiko Araki (Viz)

12. "The Paris Apartment'' by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

13. "The Homewreckers" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's)

14. "Book of Night" by Holly Black (Tor)

15. "Either/Or" by Elif Batuman (Penguin Press)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Killing the Killers" by O'Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin's)

2. "Finding Me" by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

3. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brené Brown (Random House)

4. "Endure" by Cameron Hanes (St. Martin's)

5. "Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse" – (Wizards of the Coast)

6. "Fighting Words Devotional" by Ellie Holcomb (B&H)

7. "Half Baked Harvest Every Day" by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

8. "Phil" by Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader)

9. "Created Equal" by Ben Carson (Center Street)

10. "The Cook You Want to Be" by Andy Baraghani (Lorena Jones)

11. "Plantyou" by Carleigh Bodrug (Hachette Go)

12. "The Office BFFs" by Fischer/Kinsey (Dey Street)

13. "How the Future Works" by Elliott/Subramanian/Kupp (Wiley)

14. "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

15. "The Palace Papers" by Tina Brown (Crown)

