Publishers Weekly best sellers, March 13

Hardcover fiction
1. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)
2. "One Italian Summer" by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
3. "The Atlas Six" by Olivie Blake (Tor)
4. "House of Sky and Breath" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
5. "The Club" by Ellery Lloyd (Harper)
6. "Abandoned in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)
7. "Phantom Game" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
8. "The Maid" by Nita Prose (Ballantine)
9. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)
10. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
11. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
12. "The Horsewoman" by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)
People are also reading…
13. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)
14. "One Step Too Far" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
15. "Nothing to Lose" by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "The Whole Body Reset" by Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster)
2. "Undistracted" by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)
3. "The Way Forward" by O'Neill/Meyer (Dey Street)
4. "Red-Handed" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
5. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown (Random House)
6. "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama" by Bob Odenkirk (Random House)
7. "Life Force" by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)
8. "Food IQ" by Holzman/Rodbard (Harper Wave)
9. "Black Ops" by Ric Prado (St. Martin's Press)
10. "I'll Start Again Monday" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
11. "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
12. "Find Your People" by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
13. "The Rooted Life" by Justin Rhodes (Worthy)
14. "Cues" by Vanessa Van Edwards (Portfolio)
15. "The Beauty of Dusk" by Frank Bruni (Avid Reader)