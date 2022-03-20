 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Publishers Weekly best sellers

Publishers Weekly best sellers, March 20

Hardcover fiction

1. "Run, Rose, Run" by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. "Shadows Reel" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "High Stakes" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

5. "The Lightning Rod" by Brad Meltzer (William Morrow)

6. "One Italian Summer" by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

7. "Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 10" by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga)

8. "The Club" by Ellery Lloyd (Harper)

9. "House of Sky and Breath" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. "The Atlas Six" by Olivie Blake (Tor)

11. "The Golden Couple" by Hendricks/Pekkanen (St. Martin's Press)

12. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

13. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

14. "The Maid" by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

15. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "The Wok" by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt (Norton)

2. "One Damn Thing After Another" by William P. Barr (William Morrow)

3. "Mission Possible" by Tim Tebow (WaterBrook)

4. "The Great Reset" by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

5. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown (Random House)

6. "Jane Austen's Table" by Robert Tuesley Anderson (Thunder Bay)

7. "Red-Handed" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

8. "Find Your People" by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

9. "How Do I Un-remember This?" by Danny Pellegrino (Sourcebooks)

10. "From Strength to Strength" by Arthur C Brooks (Portfolio)

11. "Life Force" by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

12. "I'll Start Again Monday" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

13. "In Love" by Amy Bloom (Random House)

14. "Allow Me to Retort" by Elie Mystal (New Press)

15. "Unlocking the Keto Code" by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

