Publishers Weekly best sellers

Publishers Weekly best sellers, March 27

Hardcover fiction

1. "Run, Rose, Run" by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. "The Match" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "Shadows Reel" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

5. "High Stakes" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. "The Lightning Rod" by Brad Meltzer (William Morrow)

7. "One Italian Summer" by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

8. "Memory's Legion" by James S.A. Corey (Orbit)

9. "House of Sky and Breath" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. "The Atlas Six" by Olivie Blake (Tor)

11. "The Club" by Ellery Lloyd (Harper)

12. "The Summer Getaway" by Susan Mallery (HQN)

13. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

14. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

15. "The Kaiju Preservation Society" by John Scalzi (Tor)

Hardcover fiction

1. "The Great Reset" by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

2. "WayMaker" by Ann Voskamp (Thomas Nelson)

3. "CEO Excellence" by Dewar/Keller/Malhotra (Scribner)

4. "One Damn Thing After Another" by William P. Barr (William Morrow)

5. "D&D: Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep" (Wizards of the Coast)

6. "Lessons from the Edge" by Marie Yovanovitch (Mariner)

7. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown (Random House)

8. "Life Force" by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

9. "The Wok" by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt (Norton)

10. "I'll Start Again Monday" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

11. "Red-Handed" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

12. "Find Your People" by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

13. "Mission Possible" by Tim Tebow (WaterBrook)

14. "Brain-Body Parenting" by Mona Delahooke (Harper Wave)

15. "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

