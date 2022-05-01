Publishers Weekly best sellers, May 1

Hardcover fiction

1. "Dream Town" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Beautiful" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. "Run, Rose, Run" by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

4. "The Investigator" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "Kingdom of Bones" by James Rollins (William Morrow)

6. "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

7. "What Happened to the Bennetts" by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

9. "The Recovery Agent" by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

10. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

11. "House of Sky and Breath" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

12. "The Memory Librarian" by Janelle Monae (Harper Voyager)

13. "Shadows Reel" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

14. "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

15. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Own Your Past Change Your Future" by John Delony (Ramsey)

2. "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

3. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brené Brown (Random House)

4. "Half Baked Harvest Every Day" by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

5. "Trump 45" by L.D. Hicks (Post Hill)

6. "The Art of the Batman" by James Field (Abrams)

7. "Welcome to the Universe in 3D" by Neil deGrasse Tyson et al. (Princeton University)

8. "Freezing Order" by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)

9. "The 21st Century" (National Geographic)

10. "Things That Matter" by Joshua Becker (WaterBrook)

11. "Zero to IPO" by Frederic Kerrest (McGraw Hill)

12. "Delicious Disney" by Brandon/Smothers et al. (Disney Editions)

13. "Playing with Myself" by Randy Rainbow (St. Martin's Press)

14. Real Life, Real Love" by Casey/Casey (Abrams Image)

15. "Life Force" by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

