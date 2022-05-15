Publishers Weekly best sellers, May 15

Hardcover fiction
1. “22 Seconds” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)
2. “Run, Rose, Run” by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. “Book of Night” by Holly Black (Tor)
4. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. “The Homewreckers” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)
6. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. “The Investigator” by John Sandford (Putnam)
8.”The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
9.”The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
10.”Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
11.”What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)
12.”One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
13.”City On Fire” by Don Winslow (Morrow)
14.”Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
15.”Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
2. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
3. “Killing the Killers” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)
4.”This Will Not Pass” by Martin/Burns (Simon & Schuster)
5.”Outdoor Kids in an Inside World” by Steven Rinella (Random House)
6.”Build” by Tony Fadel (Harper Business)
7. “The Palace Papers” by Tina Brown (Crown)
8. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
9. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
10.”Speak” by Tunde Oyeneyin (Avid Reader)
11.”The Lazy Genius Kitchen” by Kendra Adachi (Waterbrook)
12.”Mi Cocina” by Rick Martinez (Clarkson Potter)
13.”Out of the Corner” by Jennifer Grey (Ballantine)
14.”Experienc, Inc.” by Jill Popelka (Wiley)
15. “The War on the West” by Douglas Murray (Broadside)