Publishers Weekly best sellers, May 22

Hardcover fiction
1. "22 Seconds" by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)
2. "The Summer Place" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
3. "Dream Town" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
4. "Run, Rose, Run" by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)
5. "The Lioness" by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday)
6. "Book of Night" by Holly Black (Tor)
7. "The Ravaged" by Norman Reedus (Blackstone)
8. "The Homewreckers" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's)
9. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
10. "Star Wars: Brotherhood" by Mike Chen (Del Rey)
11. "Beautiful" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
12. "The Investigator" by John Sandford (Putnam)
13. "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
14. "Hidden Pictures" by Jason Rekulak (Flatiron)
15. "What Happened to the Bennetts" by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Killing the Killers" by O'Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin's)
2. "Finding Me" by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
3. "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
4. "A Sacred Oath" by Mark T. Esper (Morrow)
5. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brené Brown (Random House)
6. "Just Tyrus" by Tyrus (Post Hill)
7. "Build" by Tony Fadell (Harper Business)
8. "Half Baked Harvest Every Day" by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
9. "The Palace Papers" by Tina Brown (Crown)
10. "This Will Not Pass" by Martin/Burns (Simon & Schuster)
11. "The New Design Rules" by Emily Henderson (Clarkson Potter)
12. "Gilmore Girls" by Craig/Mulrooney (Insight)
13. "Back to the Prairie" by Melissa Gilbert (Gallery)
14. "Welcome to the Universe in 3D" by Neil deGrasse Tyson et al. (Princeton Univ.)
15. "Impact the World" by Rich/Fealk (Wiley)