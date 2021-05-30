Publishers Weekly best sellers, May 27

Hardcover fiction
1. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
3. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
4. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)
5. “The Last thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
6. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
8. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
10. “Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
11. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
12. “The Devil May Dance” by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)
13. “Where the Grass is Green and the Girls Are Pretty” by Lauren Weisberger (Random House)
14. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
15. “The Newcomer” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green (Dutton)
2. “You Will Get through This Night” by Daniel Howell (Dey Street)
3. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “D&D: Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft” (Wiards of the Coast)
5. “Zero Fail” by Carol Leonnig (Random House)
6. “Breaking the News” by Alex Marlow (Threshold Editions)
7. “What Happened to You?” by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
8. “Noise” by Daniel Kahneman, Oliver Sibony and Cass Sunstein (Little Brown Spark)
9. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
10. “Yearbook” by Seth Rogen (Crown)
11. “A Radical Awakening” by Shefali Tsabary (Threshold)
12. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
13. “Winning” by Tim S. Grover (Scribner)
14. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
15. “The Premonition” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)