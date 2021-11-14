 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Publishers Weekly best sellers, Nov. 14
Publishers Weekly best sellers

Publishers Weekly best sellers, Nov. 14

Hardcover fiction

1. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

2. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. "Lore Olympus, Vol. 1' by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)

4. "Game On" by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

5. "Better Off Dead" by Child/Child (Delacorte)

6. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "The Lord of the Rings" (illustrated) by J.R.R. Tolkien (Mariner)

8. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

10. "State of Terror" by Clinton/Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin's Press)

11. "Dear Santa" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

12. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

13. "Our Country Friends" by Gary Shteyngart (Random House)

14. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner)

15. "The Attic on Queen Street" by Karen White (Berkley)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Half Homemade, Fully Delicious" by David Venable (Ballantine)

2. "Immune" by Philipp Dettmer (Random House)

3. "The Lyrics" by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

4. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

5. "The President and the Freedom Fighter" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

6. "Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

7. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

8. "Glitter Every Day" by Andy Cohen (Henry Holt and Co.)

9. "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards" by Levy/Levy (Black Dog & Levanthal)

10. "The Age of A.I." by Henry A. Kissinger et al. (Little, Brown)

11. "Woke Up This Morning" by Michael Imperioli (William Morrow)

12. "Guinness World Records 2022" (Guinness World Records)

13. "Going There" by Katie Couric (Little, Brown)

14. "To Rescue the Republic" by Bret Baier (Custom House)

15. "Mox" by Jon Moxley (Permuted Press)

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts