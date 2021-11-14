Publishers Weekly best sellers, Nov. 14

Hardcover fiction
1. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)
2. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "Lore Olympus, Vol. 1' by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)
4. "Game On" by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
5. "Better Off Dead" by Child/Child (Delacorte)
6. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
7. "The Lord of the Rings" (illustrated) by J.R.R. Tolkien (Mariner)
8. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)
9. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
10. "State of Terror" by Clinton/Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin's Press)
11. "Dear Santa" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
12. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)
13. "Our Country Friends" by Gary Shteyngart (Random House)
14. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner)
15. "The Attic on Queen Street" by Karen White (Berkley)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Half Homemade, Fully Delicious" by David Venable (Ballantine)
2. "Immune" by Philipp Dettmer (Random House)
3. "The Lyrics" by Paul McCartney (Liveright)
4. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
5. "The President and the Freedom Fighter" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
6. "Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
7. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
8. "Glitter Every Day" by Andy Cohen (Henry Holt and Co.)
9. "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards" by Levy/Levy (Black Dog & Levanthal)
10. "The Age of A.I." by Henry A. Kissinger et al. (Little, Brown)
11. "Woke Up This Morning" by Michael Imperioli (William Morrow)
12. "Guinness World Records 2022" (Guinness World Records)
13. "Going There" by Katie Couric (Little, Brown)
14. "To Rescue the Republic" by Bret Baier (Custom House)
15. "Mox" by Jon Moxley (Permuted Press)