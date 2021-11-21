 Skip to main content
Publishers Weekly best sellers, Nov. 21
Hardcover fiction

1. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

2. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. "The Dark Hours" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

4. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Never" by Ken Follett (Viking)

6. "Better Off Dead" by Child/Child (Delacorte)

7. "Game On" by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

8. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King ( Scribner)

10. "Final Spin " by Jocko Willink (St. Martin's Press)

11. "The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

12. "Lore Olympus, Vol. 1' by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)

13. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

14. "The Last thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

15. "Dark Tarot" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Half Homemade, Fully Delicious" by David Venable (Ballantine)

2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

3. "The President and the Freedom Fighter" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

4. "The Dawn of Everything" by David Graeber (FSG)

5. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

6. "Guinness World Records 2022" (Guinness World Records)

7. "Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

8. "From Paycheck to Purpose" by Ken Coleman (Ramsey)

9. "The Lyrics" by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

10. "Immune" by Philipp Dettmer (Random House)

11. "Beyond Biden" by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

12. "Glitter Every Day" by Andy Cohen (Henry Holt and Co.)

13. "E.R Nurses" by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

14. "My Body" by Emily Ratajkowski (Metropolitan)

15. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

