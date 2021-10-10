Publishers Weekly best sellers, Oct. 10

Hardcover fiction
1. "The Wish" by Nicholas sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
2. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
3. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)
4. "The Jailhouse Lawyer" by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)
5. "The Last Graduate" by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)
6. "The Santa Suit" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's Press)
7. "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
8. "The Man Who Died Twice" by Richard Osman (Viking/Dorman)
9. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner)
10. "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)
11. "Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)
12. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
13. "Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney (FSG)
14. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)
15. "A Slow Fire Burning" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Peril" by Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)
2. "Feeding the Soul" by Tabitha Brown (William Morrow)
3. "Vanderbilt" by Cooper/Howe (Harper)
4. "The High 5 Habit" by Mel Robbins (Hay House)
5. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
6. "Trisha's Kitchen" by Trisha Yearwood (Mariner)
7. "Unrequited Infatuations" by Stevie Van Zandt (Hachette)
8. "No Cure for Being Human" by Kate Bowler (Random House)
9. "Crazy Faith" by Michael Todd (WaterBrook Press)
10. "The Baseball 100" by Jon Posnanski (Avid Reader)
11. "Live No Lies" by John Mark Comer (WaterBrook)
12. "Guinness World Records 2022" (Guiness World Records)
13. "Bourdain" by Laurie Woolever (Ecco)
14. "No Bullshit Leadership" by Martin G. Moore (Rosetta)
15. "Women, Food and Hormones" by Sara Gottfried (Mariner)