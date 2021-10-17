Publishers Weekly best sellers, Oct. 17

Hardcover fiction
1. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)
2. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
3. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
4. "Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen (FSG)
5. "The Butler" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
6. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)
7. "The Jailhouse Lawyer" by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)
8. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner)
9. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
10. "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
11. "Three Sisters" by Heather Morris (St. Martin's Press)
12. "Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)
13. "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)
14. "The Santa Suit" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's Press)
15. "Foul Play" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
2. "Peril" by Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)
3. "I'll Take Your Questions Now" by Stephanie Grisham (Harper)
4. "Taste" by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)
5. "Where Do We Go From Here?" by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)
6. "Feeding the Soul" by Tabitha Brown (William Morrow)
7. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
8. "Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
9. "Vanderbilt" by Cooper/Howe (Harper)
10. "The Dying Citizen" by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic)
11. "A Carnival of Snackery" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
12. "Play Nice But Win" by Michael Dell (Portfolio)
13. "There Is Nothing For You Here" by Fiona Hill (Mariner)
14. "Guinness World Records 2022" (Guiness World Records)
15. "The Human Element" by Nordgren/Schonthal (Wiley)