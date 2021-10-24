 Skip to main content
Publishers Weekly best sellers, Oct. 24
Hardcover fiction

1. “State of Terror” by Clinton/Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin's Press)

2. “The Wish” by Nicholas sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

5. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

6. “Silverview” by John le Carre (Viking)

7. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman (Simon (asterisk)& Schuster)

10. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

11. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

12. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen (FSG)

13. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

14. “Star Wars Visions: Ronin” by Emma Mieko Candon (Del Rey)

15. “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris (St. Martin’s Press)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

2. “To Rescue the Republic” by Bret Baier (Custom House)

3. “The Boys” by Howard/Howard (William Morrow)

4. “Peril” by Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Forever Dog” by Habib/Becker (Harper Wave)

6. “Midnight in Washington” by Adam Schiff (Random House)

7. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

8. “E.R. Nurses” by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

9. “Get Back” by The Beatles (Callaway)

10. “Taste” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)

11. “Rigged” by Mollie Hemingway (Regnery)

12. “Gastro Obscura” by Wong/Thuras (Workman)

13. “It's Better to Be Feared” by Seth Wickersham (Liveright)

14. “The Korean Vegan Cookbook” by Joanne Lee Molinaro (Avery)

15. “Where Do We Go From Here?” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

