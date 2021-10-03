 Skip to main content
Publishers Weekly best sellers, Oct. 3
Publishers Weekly best sellers, Oct. 3

Hardcover fiction

1. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

2. "The Jailhouse Lawyer" by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

3. "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

4. "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

5. "Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

6. "Under the Whispering Door" by T.J. Klune (Tor)

7. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. "Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney (FSG)

9. "Daughter of the Morning Star" by Craig Johnson (Viking)

10. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

11. "Forgotten in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

12. "A Slow Fire Burning" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

13. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)

14. "The Noise" by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

15. "The Madness of Crowds" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Vanderbilt" by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper)

3. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

4. "Crazy Faith" by Michael Todd (WaterBrook Press)

5. "Yours Cruelly, Elvira" by Cassandra Peterson (Hachette)

6. "D&D: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight" (Wizards of the Coast)

7. "Women, Food and Hormones" by Sara Gottfried (Mariner)

8. "Uncontrolled Spread" by Scott Gottlieb (Harper)

9. "Guinness World Records 2022" (Guiness World Records)

10. "Take Back Your Time" by Christy Wright (Ramsey)

11. "You Got Anything Stronger?" by Gabrielle Union (Dey Street)

12. "The Truth About Covid-19" by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)

13. "The Long Game" by Dorie Clark (Harvard Business Review)

14. "How to Save a Life" by Lynette Rice (St. Martin's Press)

15. "An Unapologetic Cookbook" by Joshua Weissman (Alpha)

