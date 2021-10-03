Publishers Weekly best sellers, Oct. 3

Hardcover fiction

1. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

2. "The Jailhouse Lawyer" by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

3. "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

4. "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

5. "Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

6. "Under the Whispering Door" by T.J. Klune (Tor)

7. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. "Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney (FSG)

9. "Daughter of the Morning Star" by Craig Johnson (Viking)

10. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

11. "Forgotten in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

12. "A Slow Fire Burning" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

13. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)

14. "The Noise" by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)