Publishers Weekly best sellers, Oct. 31
Hardcover fiction

1. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

4. "State of Terror" by Clinton/Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin's Press)

5. "Dear Santa" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

7. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. "Oh William!" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

9. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

10. "The Butler" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. "A Shadow in the Ember" by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)

12. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King ( Scribner)

13. "The Jailhouse Lawyer" by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

14. "Silverview" by John le Carre (Viking)

15. "Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen (FSG)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

2. "To Rescue the Republic" by Bret Baier (Custom House)

3. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

4. "Midnight in Washington" by Adam Schiff (Random House)

5. "Peril" by Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)

6. "The First 21" by Nikki Sixx (Hachette)

7. "E.R. Nurses" by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

8. "Not All Diamonds and Rose'" by Dave Quinn (Holt/Cohen)

9. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

10. "The Boys" by Howard/Howard (William Morrow)

11. "Is Atheism Dead?" by Eric Metaxas (Salem)

12. "Guinness World Records 2022" (Guiness World Records)

13. "Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

14. "Where Do We Go From Here?" by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

15. "Plandemic" by Mikki Willis (Skyhorse)

