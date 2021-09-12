 Skip to main content
Publishers Weekly best sellers, Sept. 12
Hardcover fiction

1. "A Slow Fire Burning" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. "Berserk, Vol. 8" by Kentaro Mira (Dark Horse Manga)

4. "The Madness of Crowds" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

5. "The Noise" by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

6. "Complications" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

9. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)

10. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

11. "Bloodless" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "The President's Daughter" by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

13. "The Nature of Middle-Earth" by J.R.R. Tolkien (Mariner)

14. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

15. "Lightning Strike" by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook" by Kim Laidlaw, Caroline Hall and Jody Revenson (Insight)

3. "The Afghanistan Papers" by Craig Whitlock (Simon & Schuster)

4. "The Long Slide" by Tucker Carlson (Threshold)

5. "Ending Plague" by Francis W. Ruscetti et al. (Skyhorse)

6. "The Weekday Vegetarians" by Jenny Rosenstrach (Clarkson Potter)

7. "Work Better Together" by Jen Fisher (McGraw-Hill Education)

8. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. "What Happened to You?" by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

10. "Think Again" by Adam Grant (Viking)

11. "The Reckoning" by Mary L. Trump (St. Martin's Press)

12. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

13. "Woke, Inc." by Vivek Ramaswamy (Center Street)

14. "Forgiving What You Can't Forget" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

15. "The Truth About Covid-19" by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)

