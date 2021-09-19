 Skip to main content
Publishers Weekly best sellers, Sept. 19
Hardcover fiction

1. "Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney (FSG)

2. "Forgotten in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

3. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King ( Scribner)

4. "A Slow Fire Burning" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

5. "Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point" by Christos Gage and Reilly Brown (DC)

6. "Matrix" by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

7. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. "The Noise" by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

9. "The Madness of Crowds" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

10. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)

11. "The Night She Disappeared" by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

12. "Complications" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

14. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

15. "Bloodless" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "The American Experiment" by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)

3. "This Bright Future" by Bobby Hall (Simon & Schuster)

4. "Countdown bin Laden" by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader)

5. "The Long Slide" by Tucker Carlson (Threshold)

6. "The Perfect Day to Boss Up" by Rick Ross (Hanover Square)

7. "The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook" by Kim Laidlaw, Caroline Hall and Jody Revenson (Insight)

8. "Declutter Like a Mother" by Allie Caxazza (Thomas Nelson)

9. "Beautiful Country" by Qian Julie Wang (Doubleday)

10. "What Happened to You?" by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

11. "Forever Young" by Hayley Mills (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "Reset" by Johnny C. Taylor (Public Affairs)

13. "Remarkable" by David Kronfeld (BenBella/Holt)

14. "The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook" by Bridget Thoreson (Ulysses)

15. "Ordinary Heroes" by Joseph Pfeifer (Portfolio)

