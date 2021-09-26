Publishers Weekly best sellers, Sept. 26

Hardcover fiction
1. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)
2. "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
3. "Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)
4. "Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney (FSG)
5. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
7. "Forgotten in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)
8. "Empire of the Vampire" by Jay Kristoff (St. Martin's Press)
9. "A Slow Fire Burning" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
10. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)
11. "The Noise" by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)
12. "The Madness of Crowds" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
13. "Matrix" by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)
14. "The Wisdom of Crowds" by Joe Abercrombe (Orbit)
15. "Complications" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "An Unapologetic Cookbook" by Joshua Weissman (Alpha)
2. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
3. "A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st Century" by Heying/Weinstein (Portfolio)
4. "Take Back Your Time" by Christy Wright (Ramsey)
5. "Countdown bin Laden" by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader)
6. "Once upon a Chef" by Jennifer Segal (Clarkson Potter)
7. "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised" by Carmelo Anthony (Gallery)
8. "Cook Once Dinner Fix" by Cassy Joy Garcia (Simon & Schuster)
9. "Provoke" by Geoff Tuff, Steven Goldbach and Tom Fishburne (Wiley)
10. "You Got Anything Stronger?" by Gabrielle Union (Dey Street)
11. Guinness World Records 2022" (Guinness World Records)
12. "Fuzz" by Mary Roach (Norton)
13. "Roadmap to a Brighter Future" by Paul A. Laudicina (BenBella/Holt)
14. "Wildland" by Evan Osnos (FSG)
15. "Food Saved Me" by Danielle Walker (Tyndale Refresh)