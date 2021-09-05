 Skip to main content
Publishers Weekly best sellers, Sept. 5
Hardcover fiction

1. "The Madness of Crowds" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave ( Simon & Schuster)

4. "Lightning Strike" by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

5. "The Noise" by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

6. "Complications" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers (Harper)

8. "Bloodless" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)

10. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

11. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

12. "The President's Daughter" by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

13. "Sensor" by Junji Ito (Viz)

14. "Blind Tiger" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "We Were Never Here" by Andrea Bartz (Ballantine)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "The Long Slide" by Tucker Carlson (Threshold)

3. "Hero of Two Worlds" by Mike Duncan (PublicAffairs)

4. "The Science and Technology of Growing Young" by Sergey Young (Benbella)

5. "Woke, Inc." by Vivek Ramaswamy (Center Street)

6. "The Reckoning" by Mary L. Trump (St. Martin's Press)

7. "What Happened to You?" by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

8. "The Master" by Christopher Clarey (Twelve)

9. "Dopamine Nation" by Anna Lembke (Dutton)

10. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

11. "Think Again" by Adam Grant (Viking)

12. "The Truth About Covid-19" by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)

13. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

14. "How I Saved the World" by Jesse Watters (Broadside)

15. "Made from Scratch" by Kent Taylor (Simon & Schuster)

