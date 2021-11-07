Publishers Weekly best sellers, xxxxxxxxxxx (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Hardcover fiction
1. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. "Better Off Dead" by Child/Child (Delacorte)
3. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
4. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)
5. "State of Terror" by Clinton/Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin's Press)
6. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
7. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)
8. "Forgiving Paris" by Karen Kingsbury (Atria)
9. "Dear Santa" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
10. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
11. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner)
12. "The Butler" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
13. "Oh William!" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
14. "Silverview" by John le Carre (Viking)
15. "The Jailhouse Lawyer" by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Half Homemade, Fully Delicious" by David Venable (Ballantine)
2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
3. "D&D: Fizban's Treasury of Dragons (Wizards of the Coast)
4. "Going There" by Katie Couric (Little, Brown)
5. "Renegades" by Obama/Springsteen (Crown)
6. "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards" by Levy/Levy (Black Dog & Levanthal)
7. "Cravings: All Together" by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)
8. "Not All Diamonds and Rose'" by Dave Quinn (Holt/Cohen)
9. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
10. "Hip-Hop" by Serrano/Torres (Twelve)
11. "Rise and Run" by Flanagan/Kopecky (Rodale)
12. "Peril" by Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)
13. "To Rescue the Republic" by Bret Baier (Custom House)
14. "The Book of Mac" by Donna-Claire Chesman (Permuted Press)
15. "Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)