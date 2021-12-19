Publishers Weekly best sellers, xxxxxxxxxxx (copy) (copy)

 Skip to main content
Publishers Weekly best sellers

Hardcover fiction

1. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

3. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone" by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

5. "Wish You Were Here' by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

6. "Fear No Evil" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)

8. "D&D: Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos" (Wizards of the Coast)

9. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

10. "Mercy" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "Autopsy" by Patricia Cornwell (William Morrow)

12. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner)

13. "The Dark Hours" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

14. "Flying Angels" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

15. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Call Us What We Carry" by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

2. "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown (Random House)

3. "The Real Anthony Fauci" by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

4. "For Such a Time as This" by Kayleigh Mc Enany (Post Hill)

5. "All American Christmas" by Campos-Duffy/Duffy (Broadside)

6. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

7. "Jesus Listens" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

8. "There and Back" by Jimmy Chin (Ten Speed)

9. "Guinness World Records 2022" (Guinness World Records)

10. "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

11. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

12. "Will" by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

13. "The President and the Freedom Fighter" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

14. "The Lyrics" by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

15. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

