Publishers Weekly best sellers, xxxxxxxxxxx (copy)

Publishers Weekly best sellers

Hardcover fiction

1. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

2. “Diablo Mesa” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Gwendy's Final Task” by King/Chizmar (Cemetery Dance)

5. “Sierra Six” by Mark Greany (Berkley)

6. "Dawnshard" by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

10. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

11. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

12. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

13. “The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

2. “PlantYou” by Carleigh Bodrug (Hachette Go)

3. “Good Enough” by Bowler/Richie (Convergent)

4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)

5. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

6. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

7. “The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season Two) by Phil Szostak (Abrams)

8. “Competing in the New World of Work” by Ferrazzi/Gohar/Wayrich (Harvard Business Review)

9. “The Way of Integrity” by Martha Beck (Open Field)

10. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

11. “Drop Acid” by David Perimutter (Little, Brown Spark)

12. “How to F(asterisk)ck Up Your Startup” by Kim Hvidkjaer (BenBella/Holt)

13. “Fix It with Food” by Michael Symon (Clarkson Potter)

14. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

15. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

