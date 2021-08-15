Publishers Weekly best sellers, xxxxxxxxxxx (copy)

 Skip to main content
Publishers Weekly best sellers

Hardcover fiction

1. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

3. "Blind Tiger" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

5. "We Were Never Here" by Andrea Bartz (Ballantine)

6. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)

7. "The Cellist" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

8. "Black Ice" by Brad Thor (Atria)

9. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

10. "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 5, Vol.1" by Hirohiko Araki (Viz)

11. "The President's Daughter" by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

12. "Not a Happy Family" by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

13. "Class Act" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

14. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

15. "The Turnout" by Megan Abbott (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "The Truth About Covid-19" by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)

3. "Here, Right Matters" by Alexander Vindman (Harper)

4. "I Alone Can Fix It" by Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker (Penguin Press)

5. "The Authoritarian Moment" by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

6. "Holy Hot Mess" by Mary Katherine Backstrom (Worthy)

7. "How I Saved the World" by Jesse Watters (Broadside)

8. "The Family Firm" by Emily Oster (Penguin Press)

9. "The Premonition" by Michael Lewis (Norton)

10. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin's Press)

11. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

12. "What Happened to You?" by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce Perry (Flatiron/Oprah)

13. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

14. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

15. " Piglet" by Melissa Shapiro (Atria)

