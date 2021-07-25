Publishers Weekly best sellers, xxxxxxxxxxx (copy)

 Skip to main content
Publishers Weekly best sellers

Hardcover fiction

1. "The Cellist" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

3. "It's Better This Way" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

4. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

5. "Nine Lives" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. "The President's Daughter" by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown/Knopf)

7. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

8. "The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdoms" by Clint McElroy et al. (First Second)

9. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)

10. "The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley)

11. "Falling" by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader)

12. "The Final Girl Support Group" by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

13. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

14. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

15. "The Maidens" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "How I Saved the World" by Jesse Watters (Broadside)

3. "Landslide" by Michael Wolff (Holt)

4. "Frankly, We Did Win This Election" by Michael C. Bender (Twelve)

5. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

6. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin's Press)

7. "What Happened to You?" by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

8. "Subpar Parks" by Amber Share (Plume)

9. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

10. "Trejo" by Danny Trejo (Atria)

11. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

12. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

13. "The Women of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

14. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

15. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)

