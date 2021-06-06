Publishers Weekly best sellers

Hardcover fiction
1. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
2. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
5. “The Saboteurs” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (Putnam)
6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
7. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)
8. “21st Birthday” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)
9. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
10.“A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
11.“The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s
12.“The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
13.“Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
14.“Ocean Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam)
15.“The Newcomer” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
2. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
3. “The Anthropocene Reviewed (signed ed.)” by John Green (Dutton)
4. “What Happened to You?” by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
5. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
7. “A Course Called America” by Tom Coyne (Avid Reader)
8. “Breaking the News” by Alex Marlow (Threshold)
9. “Zero Fail” by Carol Leonnig (Random House)
10.“The Premonition” by Michael Lewis (Norton)
11.“The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
12.“Yearbook” by Seth Rogen (Crown)
13.“The Housewives” by Brian Moylan (Flatiron)
14.“Noise” by Daniel Kahneman, Oliver Sibony and Cass Sunstein (Little, Brown Spark)
15.“You’re Invited” by Jon Levy (Harper Business)