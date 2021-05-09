 Skip to main content
Publishers Weekly best sellers

Hardcover fiction

1. "Sooley" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

5. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)

6. "Ocean Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Greater Good" by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)

8. "A Distant Shore" by Karen Kingsbury (Atria)

9. "Whereabouts" by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf)

10. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor))

11. "Reunion Beach" by Elin Hilderbrand et al. (William Morrow)

12. "Fugitive Telemetry" by Martha Wells (Tordotcom)

13. "The Red Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

14. "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

15. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "What Happened to You?" by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

2. "The Hill We Climb" by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

3. "You Are Your Best Thing" by Tarana Burke and Brene Brown (Random House)

4. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)

5. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

6. "The Women of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

7. "How Y'all Doing?" by Leslie Jordan (William Morrow)

8. "The Truth About Covid-19" by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)

9. "Out of Many, One" by George W. Bush (Crown)

10. "Don't Drop the Mic" by T.D. Jakes (Faith Words)

11. "Cook This Book" by Molly Baz (Clarkson Potter)

12. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

13. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

14. "Fault Lines" by Voddie T. Baucham (Salem)

15. "Think Again" by Adam Grant (Viking)

