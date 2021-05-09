Publishers Weekly best sellers

1. "What Happened to You?" by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

2. "The Hill We Climb" by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

3. "You Are Your Best Thing" by Tarana Burke and Brene Brown (Random House)

4. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)

5. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

6. "The Women of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

7. "How Y'all Doing?" by Leslie Jordan (William Morrow)

8. "The Truth About Covid-19" by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)

9. "Out of Many, One" by George W. Bush (Crown)

10. "Don't Drop the Mic" by T.D. Jakes (Faith Words)

11. "Cook This Book" by Molly Baz (Clarkson Potter)

12. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

13. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

14. "Fault Lines" by Voddie T. Baucham (Salem)

15. "Think Again" by Adam Grant (Viking)

