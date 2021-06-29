Pursuit of happiness

"They say money won't bring happiness," Unlucky Louie told me. "I'd like to verify that theory for myself."

Louie loses heavily in my club's penny games, blaming it all on bad luck. When he played today's four hearts, he drew trumps and tried a diamond to his jack.

West took the queen and led a spade, and Louie won and led a second diamond to his king. West won and led another spade, and Louie ruffed, ruffed a diamond in dummy and led a club to his queen. West took the king, and Louie lost another club, and some more money, at the end.

"Every key honor was in the wrong place," Louie sighed.

Spade ruffs

Louie's technique was weak. He can take the ace of spades at Trick Two, ruff a spade, lead a trump to dummy and ruff a spade. He next leads his deuce of diamonds.

Say East wins and leads a club. Louie plays the nine, and when West wins, any return gives Louie a 10th trick. If instead East leads a diamond, Louie plays the jack, and when West wins, he is end-played again.

