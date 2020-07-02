Q&A: Lil Yachty on music, inclusion, Drake and trust issues

AP: You recorded hundreds of songs and mentioned it was hard choosing 19 for the album. What was the most difficult part?

Yachty: It’s almost like I’m just trying to make what I think is best, you know? But that’s not the way it should be. You should make what you genuinely want to make.

AP: You’ve been famous since you graduated high school. How have you navigated the pressures of fame?

Yachty: I had to deal with a lot of (expletive), you know, cut a lot of people out of my life. Just got burned a bunch of times. My circle’s super small now. I still ain’t never been, I feel like, in a real relationship or real love. I’m scared. It’s (expletive) up, especially since I came straight from high school, so I didn’t have no time to get to meet nobody and have nobody meet me before I got famous or rich. Like, to meet me as me: as a man, as a person, as a human being. So, it’s hard to tell the difference … I try with women. I got bad trust issues, though. I’m not gonna lie.

AP: You’ve said you haven’t received the respect you deserve from the industry. What do you think you need to do to get it?

Yachty: Bro, I don’t know. that’s a great question. I don’t know if I gotta write 100 hits for 100 different artists? Do I gotta go to 100 different radio (stations) and do 100 freestyles? I don’t know. But we’ll figure it out. I think people are just genuinely hating me … I pray that I don’t have to die to get my respect, but someone’s gonna give it to me.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0