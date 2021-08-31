Qualitative analysis

I've heard it said that quantity is what you count, quality is what you count on. A quality of a good defender is diligently counting declarer's possible playing tricks.

Today's West led the jack and then the ten of clubs against four hearts. South ruffed the third club and led his three of spades (not best play or defense). West took his ace but then had to lead something to the fifth trick. Everything looked dangerous. West finally led a fourth club.

South ruffed in dummy and threw a diamond from his hand. Judging that West might have exited with a trump if he held only low trumps, South came to his ace of diamonds and returned a trump to dummy's ten. He handled the rest, scoring game.

Nine tricks

West's defense was unqualified. When he takes the ace of spades, he can count South for at most two spade tricks, two diamonds and five trumps. A spade exit, which could give South a third spade winner, isn't safe, nor is a diamond.

At Trick Five, West must lead a trump. South loses another trick.

Daily question