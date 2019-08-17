CHESTERTON —An exhibit opening soon at the Chesterton Art Center features two distinct approaches of the expression and structure of quilts.
The artist couple, Lauren Izard and Edwin Shelton, will have their artworks exhibited from Sept. 8-27. It opens from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8.
The artists are donating 25 % of the sale of their artworks to Hey, U.G.L.Y. (https://heyugly.org). That nonprofit has a primary mission of preventing bullying.
The focus of Laurel Izard’s quilts is the mass extinction of animals.
The wall panels by Edwin Shelton are comprised of layers, which can include discarded plastic cat litter bags, fabrics, window screens, beads, and acrylic paint.
They met in graduate school at the University of Wisconsin- Madison. Izard earned her Master of Fine Arts degree in ceramics. Shelton completed his Master of Fine Arts in sculpture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. Izard went to Northern Illinois University for her B.A. in Art and Anthropology. Shelton earned his B.F.A. at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Laurel Izard taught art for nine years at Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City. In 2016 Edwin Shelton replaced her. He will start his fourth year there this month. Shelton previously worked as the program director at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City.
The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.