QUINN ON NUTRITION: The highs and lows of fiber

Must be time to talk about dietary fiber. Last week I received this message: "Hello dear, can you send us some information about a low fiber diet? (My husband) is going in for a colonoscopy and was told to avoid fiber for three days before his test."

Then reader G.M. writes: "Hello Barbara, I had a CAT scan done and they said I have colonic diverticulosis and now mild diverticulitis. I've been using a Nutribullet (blender) for four or five months using berries, ½ a banana, purified water or coconut milk and unsweetened coconut yogurt. There's always a thing about nuts and seeds. Is it OK to keep using (this blender) with this disease because of the tiny seeds which they say break up? I know a juicer takes all the pulp and fiber out but we're always told to get fiber with diverticular disease and I thought this would a be a great way to get natural fiber rather than just Metamucil. Help!"

So let's start with this: Dietary fiber is a type of carbohydrate in plant foods that our human bodies do not digest. Therefore fiber moves through our intestines relatively unchanged, except for some that is fermented by bacteria in the large intestine (colon). Although not officially a nutrient, dietary fiber benefits our health and may offer some some protection against heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer.