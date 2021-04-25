Rail museum's efforts earn award

NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Significant Achievement Award for its freight car restoration.
The award was presented to the museum during the HeritageRail Alliance Spring Conference held March 23-25 as a virtual symposium.
A plaque recognizing the museum's achievement will be presented at a later date.
The award was received by HVRM for its program of rehabbing and painting freight cars, HVRM marketing specialist Loretta Kosloske said.
The HVRM is also touting its effort to place one of its locomotives on the National Register of Historic Places after it acquired a piece of history with special significance.
The acquisition was an original builder's plate for Chesapeake & Ohio steam engine No. 2789.
The locomotive is the crown jewel of the museum's collection, Kosloske said.
The cast iron plate contains the locomotive's serial number and build date and can be likened to a VIN plate on a family's car, only larger and heavier.
"These plates are extremely sought after by collectors and was probably removed from the locomotive by the railroad sometime in the late 1950s," Kosloske said.
The locomotive was built by the American Locomotive Co. in Schenectady, New York, in June 1947.
Museum secretary Kyle Flanigan did the legwork to acquire the builder's plate.
"Once these kinds of things are gone from a locomotive, they are usually gone forever. To have an opportunity like this we simply could not let it go away. We are extremely grateful to be able to reunite the plate with No. 2789," Kyle Flanigan said.
While the locomotive itself is a unique piece of railroad history, the plate is equally as rare. The American Locomotive Co. built more than 75,000 locomotives, but only 56 carried this particular type of plate, which features the Flying Alco design.
The design signified the transition from steam to diesel power, Kosloske said.
The acquisition of the builder's plate coincides with the museum's effort to place steam locomotive No. 2789 on the National Register of Historic Places.
Kurt W. Garner of Plymouth has been selected to work on the submission process.
"It (the locomotive) has added significance as one of the networks of Friendship Trains and the listing will open opportunities for restoration grants," Garner said.
"The locomotive took part in the Southwest Friendship Train in 1947, an effort to send food and supplies to Europe at the close of World War II," Garner added.
Additionally, locomotive No. 2789 is unique in that it was the last in a series of 90 Kanawha-type steam engines built for the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway and the only surviving example to be constructed with a welded boiler.
The welded boiler was a feat of engineering during the era in which it was constructed and only five such examples were built for the C&O, Kosloske said.
In recent years, a large number of freight cars have been rehabilitated by museum volunteers. Authentic lettering has also been painted on the cars for maximum historic accuracy.
Since the vast majority of the museum's equipment is stored outside, painting the cars has been crucial to their long-term preservation. The museum has more than 30 pieces of rolling stock in its collection, Kosloske said.
"I'm really proud of the work that has been accomplished around the museum over the last year or so," Todd Flanigan said.
Flanigan took the helm as president of the museum in January 2020.
"Even though we were in the middle of a pandemic, we were able to get so much done. This Significant Achievement Award demonstrates what our membership is capable of accomplishing," Flanigan said.
Flanigan said there is still plenty of work to do, but he is optimistic about the museum's capability to take on larger projects.
"It's a great time for people to join the museum and get involved. We have a lot of awesome things in the works," Flanigan said.
The museum was founded in 1988 as a non-profit, educational organization dedicated to the preservation of railroad history in Northwest Indiana.
For more information, go online at hoosiervalley.org or on the museum's Facebook page @hoosiervalley.