Rail museum's efforts earn award

Additionally, locomotive No. 2789 is unique in that it was the last in a series of 90 Kanawha-type steam engines built for the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway and the only surviving example to be constructed with a welded boiler.

The welded boiler was a feat of engineering during the era in which it was constructed and only five such examples were built for the C&O, Kosloske said.

In recent years, a large number of freight cars have been rehabilitated by museum volunteers. Authentic lettering has also been painted on the cars for maximum historic accuracy.

Since the vast majority of the museum's equipment is stored outside, painting the cars has been crucial to their long-term preservation. The museum has more than 30 pieces of rolling stock in its collection, Kosloske said.

"I'm really proud of the work that has been accomplished around the museum over the last year or so," Todd Flanigan said.

Flanigan took the helm as president of the museum in January 2020.

"Even though we were in the middle of a pandemic, we were able to get so much done. This Significant Achievement Award demonstrates what our membership is capable of accomplishing," Flanigan said.