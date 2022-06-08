Raising the roof

When I watched today's deal in my club's penny game, South was the dreaded Grapefruit. If my partner makes a mistake, I might raise an eyebrow; Grapefruit raises the roof.

Against 3NT, West led the ten of hearts, and when Grapefruit saw dummy, he was aghast. He took the queen — there went dummy's only entry to the diamonds — led a spade to his ace and returned a diamond: ten, jack, ace.

East led a second heart, and Grapefruit won and led a diamond to the king. When East discarded, the result was down two.

Gargle

"Partner," Grapefruit said, "some people drink from the fountain of knowledge, but you just gargled. Passing 3NT with that hand was idiotic. Even you could have made five diamonds."

Cy the Cynic had been East. "Grapefruit strikes while the irony is hot," Cy whispered to me. North's bid was questionable, but Grapefruit should make 3NT. On the first diamond lead, he should play low from dummy. His only chance is to find East with the singleton ace.

Daily question

You hold: S 8 7 6 5 H Q D K J 8 6 5 4 2 C 5. Neither side vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, passes. What do you say?

ANSWER: Players who embrace a bold competitive style would open three diamonds; they preempt first and worry about it later. This hand has two flaws: four cards in spades (so that a preempt might miss a spade fit) and ragged diamonds. You might overlook one flaw but not two, especially in second seat when one opponent has passed. Pass.

