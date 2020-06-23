Read it and weep

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“I read somewhere,” Cy the Cynic told me, “that people invariably say ‘I read somewhere’ right before they quote some dubious statistic.”

“So what is that to you?”

Cy showed me today’s deal. He had been North, and South played at 6NT. South took the ace of diamonds, cashed the ace of clubs and let the jack ride. West produced the queen and exited with a diamond. South had only 11 tricks and lost a spade to West at the end.

“I read somewhere,” South had said, “that West’s preempt affects the odds in clubs; it was right to finesse against East.”

Two clubs

South shouldn’t believe all he reads. He could lead a spade to his queen at Trick Two, losing, win the spade return and take his red-suit tricks. He would learn that West held seven spades, two hearts and two diamonds, so two clubs.

South could also cash his red-suit winners, then take the ace of clubs and pass the jack. If West won, he would have only spades left, and South would get a free finesse and his 12th trick.

