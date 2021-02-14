Cy the Cynic gave me a ride to the club. At a red light, we stopped behind a car that bore this bumper sticker:

“If you can read this ... I’m not impressed. Most people can read.”

Reading the cards — drawing logical inferences from the bidding and play — is known as a mark of an expert declarer. In fact, most “expert” card-placing is simple in principle.

I watched Cy play today’s slam in a penny game. After a little thought, West led the deuce of clubs, and Cy played low from dummy and captured East’s nine with the jack. Cy next led a heart to dummy’s king and tried a heart to his jack. West won and led a second club to dummy.

Cy then led a heart to his ace. He cashed the A-K of spades, and both defenders played low. Cy then took the ace of clubs, pitching a diamond from dummy. He led a diamond to the king and cashed two hearts, discarding spades.

With two tricks to go, dummy had the jack of spades and a diamond. The Cynic had the A-J of diamonds. West had kept the queen of spades and the bare queen of diamonds. At Trick 12, Cy led the diamond from dummy, thought forever ... and finessed with the jack. Down two.

Should Cy have known better?