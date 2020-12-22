Ready in a second

Unlucky Louie, who has been married for 32 years, says that nobody is more impatient than a husband whose wife is saying she’ll be ready in a minute.

Louie was today’s East, and against four hearts, West led the king and ace of diamonds. Louie signaled encouragement, and when West led a third diamond, Louie ruffed. The defense then needed one more trick but didn’t get it.

Declarer won Louie’s spade return, led a club to dummy’s ace, returned a trump to his queen and went back to the king of clubs to lead a second trump to his jack. He drew Louie’s king with the ace and claimed.

Trump tricks

I don’t know where Louie got his streak of impatience, but he consistently plays too fast. He beats the contract by discarding a club on the third diamond. South wins, but since he can no longer reach dummy twice in clubs, Louie scores two trump tricks.

Admittedly, this is not an obvious play for East, but it would surely escape a defender who failed to take a moment for thought.

Daily question

You hold: S Q 7 5 H None D A K 9 8 6 C Q 10 6 5 3. Your partner opens one heart, you bid two diamonds and he rebids two hearts. What do you say?

Answer: I wouldn’t care for this situation. The deal seems to be a misfit, and if partner’s hand is minimum, you lack compensating high-card strength. He expects you to bid again (though to make a battlefield decision to pass might be right), but you can’t afford three clubs, forcing. Try 2NT.

