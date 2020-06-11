Reason to draw trumps

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

You have one good reason to draw the opponents’ trumps quickly: Then they can’t use them to ruff your side-suit winners.

But there are a dozen reasons to delay. You may need trumps as entries or to win extra ruffing tricks. You may have a pressing issue such as setting up a quick discard for an impending loser. Consider your plan of play before you rush to draw trumps.

In today’s deal, North-South roll into six spades, and West leads the jack of diamonds. Declarer guesses to try the queen from dummy, but when East’s king covers, South seems to have a diamond and a club to lose.

Heart tricks

Declarer still has a decent chance, but he must not draw all the trumps. He takes only the A-K, then cashes his three heart tricks and the A-K of clubs. He exits with a diamond at Trick Nine and waits to see his fate.

As it happens, South’s “partial elimination” works. West takes the ten of diamonds and must lead a red card, and South ruffs in dummy and gets rid of his club loser.

Daily question

You hold: S K J 10 7 6 H A 8 2 D A 4 C A 6 4. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one spade and he bids two clubs. What do you say?

Answer: You may have a slam, depending on partner’s strength and shape. Since you need more information to place the contract, manufacture a “fourth-suit” bid of two hearts. If he bids three diamonds next, suggesting extra values with six diamonds and four clubs, or if he bids two spades, you can reasonably commit to slam.

