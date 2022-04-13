Reasonable defense?

"Is it true that average things are made at the 'satis- factory'?" — graffiti.
Most of us would be happy if our partner's play was merely satisfactory; world-class partners are hard to find. In today's deal, West led the jack of spades against 3NT: three, eight, ace. South next led a diamond: four, nine from dummy.
East suspected that his partner had the king. If East took his queen, South would win a second diamond finesse later and run the diamonds. So East let the nine hold.
Fourth club
South couldn't bring in the diamonds, but he led a club to his jack. He took the A-K, lost the fourth club to East and had nine tricks: four clubs, two diamonds, two hearts and a spade.
East's defense saved at least one overtrick, but West's was unsatisfactory. He can lose nothing if he puts up his king on the first diamond. South will have no winning play: If he takes the ace, East can judge to win the second diamond, and South will get only one diamond trick and at most eight in all.
People are also reading…
Daily question
You hold: S A 5 2 H A K 8 D 7 5 C A K J 6 4. The dealer, at your right, opens one diamond. You double, and your partner "advances" one heart. What do you say?
ANSWER: Partner was obliged to act. His bid promises nothing: no points, maybe four poor hearts. Still, he may have as many as nine points, and game is possible. A raise to two hearts would not be a terrible action. Bid two clubs, showing at least 17 points. Let partner take it from there.